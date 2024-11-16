Harden closed with 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss to the Rockets.

Harden led the Clippers in scoring Friday, but overall, it was a poor offensive showing from Los Angeles -- no other player surpassed the 15-point mark and no other starter registered more than 13 points. Harden continues to produce as the engine that keeps the Clippers offense going, though. He's averaging 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of November despite shooting just 37.4 percent from the field.