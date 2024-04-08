Harden chipped in 22 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-118 win over Cleveland.

Harden managed to suit up for Sunday's game after being listed as questionable due to right foot soreness. He was second in the scoring column for the Clippers behind Paul George, and his four three-point makes was the first time he's reached that mark since March 20 against the Trail Blazers. Harden has scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games after failing to reach that mark in his 12 prior appearances. He's averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists over 34.5 minutes per game since March 1.