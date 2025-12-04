Harden supplied 27 points (11-24 FG, 5-14 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 win over the Hawks.

Harden only attempted six shots through the first half of Monday's loss to Miami, but came out much more aggressive Wednesday night, jacking up a team-high 15 shots by halftime. Harden led the Clippers in scoring and shot attempts in the win, and as a bonus, he only committed one turnover while he was out there.