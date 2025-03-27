Harden contributed 29 points (8-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over the Knicks.

Harden was initially listed as questionable prior to this game due to a right foot injury, but the star floor general didn't have problems handling his regular workload and playing a big role in this win. He was particularly locked in from three-point range, as Harden drained at least six threes for the eighth time this season. He's ending the regular season on a strong form and is averaging 26.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of March.