Harden racked up 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to New Orleans.

It's bound to be a bad night for the Clippers when the leading scorer only nets 19 points, and that was certainly the case as Harden and Norman Powell were the only players to come close to 20 points in the contest. The regression across the roster is a blip on the radar when you consider the recent run of success, and there's no cause to worry about Harden, who had one of his best games of the season with 30 points and 10 assists against Atlanta two days ago.