Harden accumulated 24 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 104-93 victory over the Magic.

Harden continued his role as the Clippers top offensive weapon in a convincing home win, although Wednesday's game was slight regression compared to his most recent totals. Despite key injuries hindering the squad, Harden is getting enough production from his supporting cast to reach a 9-7 record, which is a much better result than many expected given the departure of Paul George and the continuing injury struggles for Kawhi Leonard.