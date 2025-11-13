Harden posted 23 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 loss to Denver.

Although Harden's three-point stroke was ice-cold, he found his way to a big total thanks to frequent stops at the charity stripe. Harden can usually be counted on for boosted production when Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is sidelined, but he two players could form a deadly combination against Dallas if Leonard is healthy enough to make the trip.