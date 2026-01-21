Harden had 24 points (9-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 138-110 loss to the Bulls.

Harden finished as the Clippers' leading scorer in this one, reaching the 20-point threshold for a fifth straight game. However, the star guard struggled from beyond the arc yet again, and he has shot an abysmal 19.6 percent from beyond the arc over his last six outings. On a more positive note, he also tied the team-high mark in assists and has dished out at least six dimes in all 10 of his appearances so far this month.