Clippers' James Harden: Sitting until regular season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Tyronn Lue said after Wednesday's 109-91 preseason win over Sacramento that Harden will be rested in Friday's preseason finale, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Harden and Kawhi Leonard will both get the night off Friday against Golden State but should be a full go for the Clippers' regular-season opener Oct. 22. Harden generated eight points (4-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's win.
