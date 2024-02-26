Harden provided 20 points (4-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 loss to the Kings.

The Clippers would have been in much better shape if Harden had connected more beyond the arc, but 10 points at the charity stripe helped keep his final stat line above water. Without Paul George (knee) in the lineup, Harden and Kawhi Leonard needed to step up, but it wasn't enough to contain the Kings' scoring spree. Fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned by Harden's slow shooting night, as his high shot volume will always allow for plenty of scoring opportunities.