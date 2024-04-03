Harden accumulated six points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 loss to the Kings.

Harden can be easy to read due to his propensity to drive left with the ball, and the Kings didn't allow him to go that direction. They effectively stifled Harden at every turn, and although the Clippers had more success with Russell Westbrook, the backcourt was largely kept in check. The Clippers have the advantage of three consecutive home games coming up, and hopefully Harden will bounce back from his poor outing.