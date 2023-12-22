Harden chipped in 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 134-115 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Clippers' impressive run ended abruptly Thursday. However, Harden still delivered a solid stat line even if he came up short of registering a double-double and even if his shooting numbers were not as good as they've been in recent weeks. Firmly entrenched as the starting point guard in a star-studded lineup alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Harden has adapted well following a rocky start to life in Los Angeles. He's averaged 20.1 points, 9.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests.