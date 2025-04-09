Harden logged 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and 12 assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 victory over San Antonio.

Harden came one rebound short of his third triple-double of the season. He's reined in his three-point shot, and the reduced attempts allowed for some improvement after a string of unimpressive totals beyond the arc. Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac are all getting hot at the right time as the Clippers firmed up their playoff seeding. If the trio keeps this pace, the team is poised for a promising run in the postseason.