Harden closed Monday's 108-106 loss to the Timberwolves with 22 points (8-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes.

Harden may have struggled from beyond the arc in the loss to the Timberwolves on Monday but got the job done in other areas, filling up the stat sheet with a solid outing on both ends of the floor. The veteran superstar will have to adjust to the return of Kawhi Leonard, who played 21 minutes against Minnesota after making his season debut against the Hawks on Saturday.