Harden chipped in 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 132-127 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Harden had a solid all-around game and played clutch defense in the closing moments of the game, bouncing back nicely from a subpar 12-point effort against Utah. He also recorded his first dunk as a Clipper in the third quarter and recorded one of his best rebound totals of the season.