Harden closed with 24 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 win over Dallas.

Even though Norman Powell led the Clippers in scoring once again, Harden made his presence felt as a facilitator while also chipping in with at least two tallies in five of the six major categories -- if including three-pointers. Harden has had some scoring exploits from time to time, but even if he doesn't rely solely on his scoring prowess to provide fantasy value, he remains a key component of the Clippers' offensive scheme. Harden has surpassed the 20-point mark in six of his last eight appearances.