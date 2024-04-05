Harden closed with 20 points (6-23 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 102-100 win over the Nuggets.
The Clippers were down by 17 points in the first quarter, but Harden was able to erase Denver's lead with 14 points in the second quarter. In an otherwise subpar shooting night for Harden, he supplied eight assists and six rebounds to offset his poor evening beyond the arc.
