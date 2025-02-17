Harden will start for Shaq's OGs against Candace's Rising Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, per the NBA broadcast.
Like Stephen Curry, Harden was selected to his 11th All-Star game and the duo will serve as the starting backcourt for Shaq's OGs. Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 8.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 34.3 minutes per game.
