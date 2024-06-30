Harden intends to sign a two-year, $70 million contract to return to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden and the Clippers got an extension completed just minutes before free agency officially began, locking in the 34-year-old for two more seasons in LA. With Paul George hitting the open market and not expected to return, Harden should shoulder more of the offensive load in 2024-25 alongside Kawhi Leonard (knee). Last season, Harden averaged his fewest points per game (16.6) since 2010 but didn't see a downtick in efficiency, owning a 43/38/88 shooting line while still dishing out 8.5 assists.