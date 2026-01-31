Harden recorded 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 122-109 loss to Denver.

The 36-year-old guard led the Clippers in scoring, while he just missed recording his fifth double-double in the last nine games. Harden has also drained multiple three-pointers eight times during that stretch, averaging 24.8 points, 8.9 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.4 steals despite shooting just 37.9 percent from the floor and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.