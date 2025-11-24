Harden closed Sunday's 120-105 loss to Cleveland with 19 points (5-16 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Harden was coming off a 55-point performance against the Hornets on Saturday, but the star guard was unable to repeat those numbers on the second leg of the back-to-back set. After going 10-for-16 from three Saturday, Harden missed all eight of his shots Sunday. His real value somewhere in between these two performances, but more often than not, Harden should be a valuable scoring weapon for a struggling Clippers team. He's averaging 30.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game since the beginning of November.