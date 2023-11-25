Harden chipped in eight points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 116-106 loss to New Orleans.

Harden's shot was ice-sold in the loss, but the Clippers kept the veteran on the floor for 37 minutes. The team has taken a somewhat stubborn approach in their lineup construction since Harden's arrival, and there's an argument against his efficacy over Russell Westbrook in the point guard role. Westbrook volunteered to take a back seat, but the team seems resistant to slide George over and let the former teammates run the backcourt, utilizing Harden as the off-guard. The 34-year-old vet is not the nightly scoring behemoth he was in year's past, but his fantasy exposure will remain high based on name recognition and upside potential.