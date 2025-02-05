Harden contributed seven points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 loss to the Lakers.
Although Harden kept his assist numbers up, he was otherwise insufficient as a scorer during the lopsided loss. It was an uncharacteristic line for Harden, who took only 10 shot attempts and logged his second-lowest scoring total of the season.
