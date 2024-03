Harden closed with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-100 loss to Minnesota.

This was a tough showing for Harden, especially considering that Kawhi Leonard left this game after 12 minutes with a back issue. If Leonard is forced to miss additional time, Harden and Paul George would likely absorb the majority of his usage. Harden recently shook off a shoulder injury, but there's no indication that it's still an issue.