Harden posted 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 victory over Oklahoma City.

Harden was solid from three-point range with a 4-for-10 mark, but his 5-for-14 overall effort on field goals left something to be desired. Nonetheless, the veteran guard was a key part of the Clippers' victory, tying for second on the team in scoring and pacing the club in assists. Harden hasn't had fewer than eight dimes in any of his past 12 contests, and he's averaging 16.1 points, 9.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 triples in 34.8minutes per game over that span.