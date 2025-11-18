Harden produced 28 points (7-25 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the 76ers.

Harden posted a tough shooting performance from the field but still managed to lead his team in scoring by putting together a perfect night at the charity stripe. While he was unable to match the 37 or 41 points he's put up in his previous two appearances, Harden continues to produce at a high level as a scorer, averaging 32.8 points per game over his last five outings.