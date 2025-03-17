Harden amassed 31 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 win over Charlotte.

Harden led the Clippers in scoring during Sunday's easy win, notching at least 30 points for the ninth time this season. The 11-time All-Star guard has been a reliable producer in all fantasy formats in 2024-25, and he appears to be tapping into his vintage form as the postseason nears. Across his last eight contests, Harden has averaged 29.0 points, 10.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.9 three-pointers in 37.7 minutes.