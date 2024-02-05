Harden contributed 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 victory over the Heat.

The double-double was his 15th of the season, and he came a couple boards short of his second triple-double of 2023-24. Harden's offense has been erratic of late -- he's scored more than 20 in five of the last eight games, but 11 or less in the other three -- but he's still averaged 9.0 assists over that stretch, along with 17.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.