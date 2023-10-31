Harden (personal) has been traded to the Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Harden had a tumultuous offseason with the 76ers that included plenty of dissent with the front office and will now be on the move for the third time since 2020. He was linked to the Clippers as a trade destination throughout the offseason, but a trade didn't materialize before the regular season. However, he sat out the 76ers' first three games of the year following a recent absence due to personal reasons, and his trade request has been fulfilled a week into the regular season. Details of the move aren't yet known, but the 34-year-old will join a talented Clippers roster that will allow him to start alongside All-Stars like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Harden's production dipped slightly during his first full season in Philadelphia last year, as he averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 36.8 minutes per game over 58 appearances. However, he could benefit from a change of scenery and should be ready to make his team debut soon since he had been working on his conditioning in recent days.