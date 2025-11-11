Harden recorded 35 points (12-23 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Hawks.

Harden recorded his first triple-double of the season Monday, though it wasn't enough to lift the Clippers to victory. The 2018 Most Valuable Player showcased his most aggressive outing of the year, attempting a season-high 23 shots and exceeding 30 points for the first time. The veteran is off to a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across nine appearances.