Harden amassed 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 127-107 win over the Raptors.

The triple-double was the first of the season for Harden and the 75th of his career, as he inches closer to catching Wilt Chamberlain's 78 for seventh place on the NBA's all-time list. Harden has looked very comfortable as the Clippers' primary distributor since mid-December, and over the last 20 games the 34-year-old is averaging 18.8 points, 10.3 assists, 4.7 boards, 3.1 threes, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.