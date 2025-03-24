Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Harden sprained an ankle late in Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Thunder, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Harden finished with 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one block in 35 seconds.

Lue said that Harden took a knee to the thigh area, resulting in the star point guard tumbling to the court and rolling his ankle in the process. Harden was able to stay in the game in spite of the injury, only subbing out with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Clippers will be off until Wednesday's game against the Knicks, so Harden may be ready to go after a couple days of rest and treatment.