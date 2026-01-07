This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Clippers' James Harden: Upgraded to probable
Harden (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Harden was previously listed as questionable, but he appears likely to return from a one-game absence. With this news, guys like Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller will likely be less involved for the Clippers.