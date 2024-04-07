Harden (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland, is taking part in pregame warmups and appears likely to play, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

The Clippers likely won't officially clear Harden until they release their starting lineup approximately 30 minutes before the 3:30 p.m. ET opening tip. Assuming Harden is cleared to play, he shouldn't operate under any major minutes restriction.