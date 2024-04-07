Share Video

Harden (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland, is taking part in pregame warmups and appears likely to play, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

The Clippers likely won't officially clear Harden until they release their starting lineup approximately 30 minutes before the 3:30 p.m. ET opening tip. Assuming Harden is cleared to play, he shouldn't operate under any major minutes restriction.

