Clippers' James Harden: Will play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden (illness) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Suns, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Harden is feeling a bit under the weather, but he'll gut it out and get out there for Saturday's game. With Harden back in action, Nicolas Batum or Kris Dunn will return to the second unit and Cam Christie could drop from the rotation entirely.
