Harden (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Harden was initially deemed questionable to play Sunday, but the Clippers will be at full strength, so the star guard will be available for this rivalry matchup. Harden is averaging 19.0 points and 9.2 assists per game since the beginning of January.
