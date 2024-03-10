Harden (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Harden has been upgraded from questionable to available, while Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (groin) have been ruled out for the second night of back-to-back set. With George and Leonard out, Harden will presumably be the Clippers' go-to offensive option versus Milwaukee. During last week's loss to the Bucks, Harden posted 29 points and eight assists in 37 minutes.