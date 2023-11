Harden will start Monday's game against the Knicks, but he'll be on a minutes restriction, Chris Mannix of SI.com reports.

As expected, Harden will make his Clippers debut Monday and slide right into the starting lineup. The two-time MVP likely won't see as much usage as he has in the past, but he proved in Philadelphia that he's still one of the best passers in the NBA and has averaged at least 10 assists per game in three consecutive seasons.