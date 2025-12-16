Harden (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Harden will shake off his questionable tag due to a left calf contusion and suit up Monday. Over his last five appearances, the star guard has averaged 22.4 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per game. He has shot 45.6 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three-point range during that span.