Harden (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
Harden was initially tagged as questionable due to right groin soreness, and the team has since announced that he won't be able to suit up Sunday. Expect Kevin Porter and Bones Hyland to see an uptick in minutes at point guard in Harden's absence.
