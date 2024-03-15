Harden (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Harden will miss a second straight game due to a left shoulder strain. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Hawks. In Harden's absence, Bones Hyland will draw another start.
