Harden (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Harden will be inactive for the first time since Jan. 5 due to an undisclosed personal reason. Over his past 10 appearances, the Arizona State product has averaged 24.2 points, 8.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 36.1 percent from the field and 27.1 percent from beyond the arc. In Harden's absence, Jordan Miller, Cam Christie and Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) are candidates for expanded roles. Harden's next chance to play will come Monday against the 76ers.