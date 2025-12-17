Harden has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a left calf contusion, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Harden was able to play through a calf injury during Monday's loss to the Grizzlies. However, the injury will keep the superstar guard out of Thursday's contest, and his status for Saturday's tilt against the Lakers is up in the air. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jordan Miller, Kobe Sanders and RayJ Dennis are candidates to see more playing time in Harden's absence.