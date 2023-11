Harden isn't available for Tuesday's game versus the Magic, as the trade between the Clippers and 76ers is still pending, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Harden is still set to join the Clippers, as he was seen entering the Clippers' facility ahead of Tuesday's game. However, Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev will all have to wait for the trade to become official before making their debuts. Harden's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's contest with the Lakers.