Harden recorded 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Harden is winless in four games since being acquired by the Clippers on Oct. 30. He's still ramping up and building chemistry with his new teammates, but the former MVP had arguably his worst outing since the move and finished with a team-worst minus-28 for the game. Harden has yet to score more than 17 points in a game this season and the schedule doesn't get much easier as the Clippers face the defending-champion Nuggets on Tuesday.