Clippers' James Palmer: Expected to sign with Clippers

Palmer is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The former Nebraska guard showed off his scoring ability during 2019 Summer League, averaging 14.0 points on 43.6 percent shooting in four games with the Suns. He'll hope to take that into Clippers' training camp in order to earn a roster spot.

Our Latest Stories