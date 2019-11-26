Palmer scored 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and totaled two rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block during Sunday's G League loss to Canton.

Palmer made sure his points and assists per game stayed steady at 25.4 and 3.9, respectively. The 23-year-old has appeared in seven G League games this season, averaging 38.2 minutes in each contest.