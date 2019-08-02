Clippers' James Palmer: Officially signs Exhibit 10 with LA
Palmer officially signed his Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers on Friday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
News emerged in late July that Palmer was expected to sign with the Clippers, but everything was made official Friday. The former Nebraska guard showed off his scoring upside during summer League, averaging 14.0 points on 43.6 percent shooting in four games with the Suns. He'll hope to take that into training camp in order to earn a final roster spot.
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...