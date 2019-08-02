Clippers' James Palmer: Officially signs Exhibit 10 with LA

Palmer officially signed his Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers on Friday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

News emerged in late July that Palmer was expected to sign with the Clippers, but everything was made official Friday. The former Nebraska guard showed off his scoring upside during summer League, averaging 14.0 points on 43.6 percent shooting in four games with the Suns. He'll hope to take that into training camp in order to earn a final roster spot.