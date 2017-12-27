Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Assigned to G-League
Wilson was assigned to the G-League, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.
With Wilson on a two-way contract, he's only allowed to spend 45 days at the NBA level. He's used a significant chunk of that while filling in for Blake Griffin (knee), so the team has opted to send Wilson down for the time being to help save some days before the team faces off against the Lakers on Friday.
More News
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Scores 13 in Monday's start•
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Starting at power forward Sunday•
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Will play in opener Thursday•
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Doubtful Friday•
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Out Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Signs two-way deal with Clippers•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...