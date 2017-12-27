Wilson was assigned to the G-League, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

With Wilson on a two-way contract, he's only allowed to spend 45 days at the NBA level. He's used a significant chunk of that while filling in for Blake Griffin (knee), so the team has opted to send Wilson down for the time being to help save some days before the team faces off against the Lakers on Friday.

