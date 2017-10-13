Play

Wilson (back) is doubtful for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.

Wilson, who is under a two-way contract, has been dealing with a back injury as of late and has appeared in just three preseason games. He shouldn't be fantasy relevant this season, as he'll spend most of the year in the G-League.

