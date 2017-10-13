Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Doubtful Friday
Wilson (back) is doubtful for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.
Wilson, who is under a two-way contract, has been dealing with a back injury as of late and has appeared in just three preseason games. He shouldn't be fantasy relevant this season, as he'll spend most of the year in the G-League.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...